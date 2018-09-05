Security cameras at nurseries - interior min

Puglia, visite private in ospedale: il mistero del guadagno dei medici
Rome
05 Settembre 2018
Rome, September 5 - The interior ministry said Wednesday it was working to install security cameras at nursery schools across Italy. It also said the cameras would be installed at facilities that help the disabled. "The interior ministry is at work to envisage video surveillance at nurseries and also at socio-aid facilities that house the elderly and the disabled,2 said undersecretaries Stefano Candiani and Nicola Molteni. "The project is a historic battle for the (rightwing populist) League. The aim, as we are already doing in other fields like immigration, is to move from words to deeds".
