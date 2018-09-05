Basic income, flat tax not alternatives - Di Maio

Puglia, visite private in ospedale: il mistero del guadagno dei medici
Digital Edition
Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»
Rome
05 Settembre 2018
Rome, September 5 - A basic income and a flat tax are not alternatives in the government's budget policy, Deputy Premier and Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday. A universal basic income is the flagship policy pledge of Di Maio's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) while a flat tax - in fact a dual tax at 15% and 20% - is the rallying cry of the M5S's ruling partner, the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League. Critics say pushing through both would bust the budget, breaking EU limits on financial discipline. Di Maio said "the basic income and the flat tax are not alternatives. "Our goal is to decide how to best spend Italians' taxes and to see how to cut them, all in favour of citizens' lives. And it's possible to do it." He said "no one wants to bust the accounts or destroy Europe", he said, referring to a statement from European Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, un arresto. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia
Incidente in Grecia
Giuseppe non ce l’ha fatta
Regione Puglia, approvata mozione per realizzate l'Autostrada del Salento
Palagiustizia Bari, la nuova sede sarà il palazzo «ex Telecom». Il Comune: «Via Nazariantz resta inagibile»
Bari, lite in strada fra due ex amanti. Lei gli spara, poi si costituisce
Dj salentino impiccato, indagata la pm