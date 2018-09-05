Govt launches 'safe schools' drive

Rome, September 5 - The interior ministry on Wednesday launched a 2.5-million-euro pilot project designed to combat drug dealing in the area of schools. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and national police chief Franco Gabrielli said the 'safe schools' drive will be launched in 15 cities. A key part of the project is the possibility for people caught dealing near a school to be barred from a certain area. There will also be more video surveillance around schools and money to hire extra local police to monitor these areas. "There won't be tanks outside schools, but we'll pay attention to the reports that come from mayors, the head teachers and the prefectures will be involved," said Salvini. "It'll be a soft initiative of a preventative nature, not punitive".