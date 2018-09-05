Govt launches 'safe schools' drive

Puglia, visite private in ospedale: il mistero del guadagno dei medici
Digital Edition
Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»
Rome
05 Settembre 2018
Rome, September 5 - The interior ministry on Wednesday launched a 2.5-million-euro pilot project designed to combat drug dealing in the area of schools. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and national police chief Franco Gabrielli said the 'safe schools' drive will be launched in 15 cities. A key part of the project is the possibility for people caught dealing near a school to be barred from a certain area. There will also be more video surveillance around schools and money to hire extra local police to monitor these areas. "There won't be tanks outside schools, but we'll pay attention to the reports that come from mayors, the head teachers and the prefectures will be involved," said Salvini. "It'll be a soft initiative of a preventative nature, not punitive".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, un arresto. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia
Incidente in Grecia
Giuseppe non ce l’ha fatta
Regione Puglia, approvata mozione per realizzate l'Autostrada del Salento
Palagiustizia Bari, la nuova sede sarà il palazzo «ex Telecom». Il Comune: «Via Nazariantz resta inagibile»
Bari, lite in strada fra due ex amanti. Lei gli spara, poi si costituisce
Dj salentino impiccato, indagata la pm