Mona Lisa had thyroid problem - US researchers

Mercoledì 05 Settembre 2018 | 16:34

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Incidente in Grecia Giuseppe non ce l’ha fatta
04.09.2018

Incidente in Grecia
Giuseppe non ce l’ha fatta

Regione Puglia, approvata mozione per realizzate l'Autostrada del Salento
04.09.2018

Regione Puglia, approvata mozione per realizzate l'Autostrada del Salento

Palagiustizia Bari, aggiudicata la gara per nuova sede: sarà il palazzo «ex Telecom»
04.09.2018

Palagiustizia Bari, la nuova sede sarà il palazzo «ex Telecom». Il Comune: «Via Nazariantz resta inagibile»

Sparatoria a Libertà, ferito 35enne: a premere il grilletto la sua ex
03.09.2018

Bari, lite in strada fra due ex amanti. Lei gli spara, poi si costituisce

Dj salentino impiccato, indagata la pm
03.09.2018

Dj salentino impiccato, indagata la pm

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo
02.09.2018

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex
03.09.2018

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex LE FOTO

Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara
04.09.2018

Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara LE FOTO

Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»
03.09.2018

Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»

Foggia, testa di mucca sotto casa. Minacce all'imprenditore Capobianco
10.08.2018

Foggia, testa di mucca sotto casa. Minacce all'imprenditore Capobianco

In volo con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia
31.08.2018

In volo da Londra con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

La nuova Via Sparano, più bella prima o dopo i lavori? Le opinioni dei baresi
02.09.2018

Bari, la nuova via Sparano piace a 6 baresi su 10. Ecco perchè

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe appena nate in spiaggia
04.09.2018

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe nate a Specchiarica VIDEO

Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud»
03.09.2018

Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud» VD

Rome

Mona Lisa had thyroid problem - US researchers

Accounts for 'yellow skin, thinning hair and goitre'

Mona Lisa had thyroid problem - US researchers

Rome, September 5 - The Mona Lisa had thyroid problems that account for her yellow skin, thinning hair and a possible goitre on her neck, two US researchers say. In a paper published in the September 2018 issue of the Mayo Clinic Proceedings, Brigham and Women's Hospital researcher Mandeep Mehra and University of California, Santa Barbara's Hilary Campbell said that clinical hypothyroidism is a more likely diagnosis than previous hypotheses including a lipid disorder and heart disease. "The enigma of the Mona Lisa can be resolved by a simple medical diagnosis of a hypothyroidism-related illness," Dr. Mehra said. "In many ways, it is the allure of the imperfections of disease that give this masterpiece its mysterious reality and charm." Had Lisa Gherardini suffered from heart disease and a lipid disorder, it's unlikely she would have lived to such an advanced age given the limited treatments available in 16th century Italy. Dr. Mehra cited the Mona Lisa's thinning hair, yellow skin, and possible goitre as visual evidence of hypothyroidism. "The diet of Italians during the Renaissance was lacking in iodine, and resulting goiters (swollen thyroid gland) were commonly depicted in paintings and sculptures of the era," he said. "Additionally, Lisa Gherardini gave birth shortly before sitting for the portrait, which indicates the possibility of peripartum thyroiditis (inflammation of the thyroid after pregnancy)."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Security cameras at nurseries - interior min

Security cameras at nurseries - interior min

 
Soccer: Follow Di Francesco to emerge from 'tunnel' - Totti

Soccer: Follow Di Francesco to emerge from 'tunnel' - Totti

 
Basic income, flat tax not alternatives - Di Maio

Basic income, flat tax not alternatives - Di Maio

 
Transgender woman compensated for rent refusal

Transgender woman compensated for rent refusal

 
Italy hit badly as West Nile Fever cases soar

Italy hit badly as West Nile Fever cases soar

 
Amnesty International airs concern over tasers

Amnesty International airs concern over tasers

 
Bring peace to others with smile, pope tweets

Bring peace to others with smile, pope tweets

 
Govt launches 'safe schools' drive

Govt launches 'safe schools' drive

 

GDM.TV

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe appena nate in spiaggia

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe nate a Specchiarica VIDEO

 
Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud»

Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud» VD

 
La nuova Via Sparano, più bella prima o dopo i lavori? Le opinioni dei baresi

Bari, la nuova via Sparano piace a 6 baresi su 10. Ecco perchè

1commento

 
Brindisi, anziano guida apecar per chilometri contromano sulla statale 7

Brindisi, anziano guida Apecar contromano sulla Statale 7 VIDEO

 
In volo con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

In volo da Londra con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

 
Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, arrestato gambiano. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia

Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, un arresto. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia

 
Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:preso scafo con 700 chili di droga

Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:
preso scafo con 700 chili di droga Vd

 
Foggia, in auto 120 chili di hashish:arrestato trafficante marocchino

Foggia, in auto 120 chili di hashish:
arrestato trafficante marocchino

 

PHOTONEWS

Cacciatori Puglia, la cerimonia a Vico del Gargano con il Ministro Trenta

Cacciatori Puglia, la cerimonia a Vico del Gargano con il Ministro Trenta

 
Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara

Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara LE FOTO

 
Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex LE FOTO

 
Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»

Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»

 
Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo

 
Lotta al caporalato: sequestrati nel Foggiano due furgoni e un'auto

Lotta al caporalato: sequestrati nel Foggiano due furgoni e un'auto FOTO

 
Salento, lo schianto mortale sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

Salento, lo schianto mortale
sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

 
Foggia, fiamme in appartamento Panico: tre persone intossicate

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento
Panico: tre persone intossicate

 

Digital Edition

05.09.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU