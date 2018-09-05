Judges consider League fund confiscation

Puglia, visite private in ospedale: il mistero del guadagno dei medici
05 Settembre 2018
Genoa, September 5 - A hotly awaiting hearing on the confiscation of around 49 million euros from Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's League party concluded in Genoa on Wednesday and the judges are pondering their decision. The case regards electoral-reimbursement fraud for the 2008-2010 period, before Salvini took the helm of the party in 2013. Former leader Umberto Bossi and other party members have been handed convictions in relation to the case. A ruling may be announced on Thursday.
