Judges consider League fund confiscation

Incidente in Grecia Giuseppe non ce l’ha fatta
04.09.2018

Incidente in Grecia
Giuseppe non ce l’ha fatta

Regione Puglia, approvata mozione per realizzate l'Autostrada del Salento
04.09.2018

Regione Puglia, approvata mozione per realizzate l'Autostrada del Salento

Palagiustizia Bari, aggiudicata la gara per nuova sede: sarà il palazzo «ex Telecom»
04.09.2018

Palagiustizia Bari, la nuova sede sarà il palazzo «ex Telecom». Il Comune: «Via Nazariantz resta inagibile»

Sparatoria a Libertà, ferito 35enne: a premere il grilletto la sua ex
03.09.2018

Bari, lite in strada fra due ex amanti. Lei gli spara, poi si costituisce

Dj salentino impiccato, indagata la pm
03.09.2018

Dj salentino impiccato, indagata la pm

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo
02.09.2018

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex
03.09.2018

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex LE FOTO

Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara
04.09.2018

Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara LE FOTO

Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»
03.09.2018

Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»

Foggia, testa di mucca sotto casa. Minacce all'imprenditore Capobianco
10.08.2018

Foggia, testa di mucca sotto casa. Minacce all'imprenditore Capobianco

In volo con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia
31.08.2018

In volo da Londra con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

La nuova Via Sparano, più bella prima o dopo i lavori? Le opinioni dei baresi
02.09.2018

Bari, la nuova via Sparano piace a 6 baresi su 10. Ecco perchè

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe appena nate in spiaggia
04.09.2018

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe nate a Specchiarica VIDEO

Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud»
03.09.2018

Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud» VD

Genoa

Judges consider League fund confiscation

Ruling could be announced on Thursday

Judges consider League fund confiscation

Genoa, September 5 - A hotly awaiting hearing on the confiscation of around 49 million euros from Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's League party concluded in Genoa on Wednesday and the judges are pondering their decision. The case regards electoral-reimbursement fraud for the 2008-2010 period, before Salvini took the helm of the party in 2013. Former leader Umberto Bossi and other party members have been handed convictions in relation to the case. A ruling may be announced on Thursday.

Italian govt wants to destroy Europe - Oettinger

Italian govt wants to destroy Europe - Oettinger

 
Rome to introduce 'anti-seagull' bins

Rome to introduce 'anti-seagull' bins

 
Pope sends ice cream to Diciotti migrants

Pope sends ice cream to Diciotti migrants

 
Confindustria welcomes Salvini stance

Confindustria welcomes Salvini stance

 
Judges consider League fund confiscation

Judges consider League fund confiscation

 
Budget will foster growth, maintain stability - Conte

Budget will foster growth, maintain stability - Conte

 
Too many young commit suicide - pope

Too many young commit suicide - pope

 
Too many young commit suicide - pope

Too many young commit suicide - pope

 

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe appena nate in spiaggia

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe nate a Specchiarica VIDEO

 
Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud»

Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud» VD

 
La nuova Via Sparano, più bella prima o dopo i lavori? Le opinioni dei baresi

Bari, la nuova via Sparano piace a 6 baresi su 10. Ecco perchè

1commento

 
Brindisi, anziano guida apecar per chilometri contromano sulla statale 7

Brindisi, anziano guida Apecar contromano sulla Statale 7 VIDEO

 
In volo con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

In volo da Londra con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

 
Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, arrestato gambiano. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia

Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, un arresto. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia

 
Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:preso scafo con 700 chili di droga

Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:
preso scafo con 700 chili di droga Vd

 
Foggia, in auto 120 chili di hashish:arrestato trafficante marocchino

Foggia, in auto 120 chili di hashish:
arrestato trafficante marocchino

 

Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara

Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara LE FOTO

 
Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex LE FOTO

 
Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»

Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»

 
Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo

 
Lotta al caporalato: sequestrati nel Foggiano due furgoni e un'auto

Lotta al caporalato: sequestrati nel Foggiano due furgoni e un'auto FOTO

 
Salento, lo schianto mortale sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

Salento, lo schianto mortale
sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

 
Foggia, fiamme in appartamento Panico: tre persone intossicate

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento
Panico: tre persone intossicate

 
Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola:
non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

 

