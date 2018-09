Confindustria welcomes Salvini stance

Bologna, September 5 - Vincenzo Boccia, the head of Italian industrial employers federation Confindustria, on Wednesday expressed satisfaction after Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini pledged that the government will respect the EU's budget rules. "Salvini's statements give reason for our world to be hopeful," Boccia said as he arrived at the Confindustria general meeting in Bologna. "It seems to me that Salvini's statements take us towards a dimension of great responsibility". Boccia has been critical of the new League-5-Star Movement government, especially its dignity decree designed to combat job insecurity.