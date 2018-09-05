Budget will foster growth, maintain stability - Conte

Puglia, visite private in ospedale: il mistero del guadagno dei medici
Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»
05 Settembre 2018
Rome, September 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that the government's upcoming budget law will foster growth while maintaining the stability of the public finances after a meeting on Wednesday with his two deputies, Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio. "We continued to work on the economic budget in this morning's meeting and we'll update each other tomorrow too," Conte said. "We are examining all the details to approve a financial plan that keeps the accounts in order and that allows the country to pursue a full revival in social and economic terms. "Our budget will be distinguished by growth within stability".
