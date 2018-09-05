Budget will foster growth, maintain stability - Conte

Mercoledì 05 Settembre 2018 | 13:05

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Incidente in Grecia Giuseppe non ce l’ha fatta
04.09.2018

Incidente in Grecia
Giuseppe non ce l’ha fatta

Regione Puglia, approvata mozione per realizzate l'Autostrada del Salento
04.09.2018

Regione Puglia, approvata mozione per realizzate l'Autostrada del Salento

Sparatoria a Libertà, ferito 35enne: a premere il grilletto la sua ex
03.09.2018

Bari, lite in strada fra due ex amanti. Lei gli spara, poi si costituisce

Palagiustizia Bari, aggiudicata la gara per nuova sede: sarà il palazzo «ex Telecom»
04.09.2018

Palagiustizia Bari, la nuova sede sarà il palazzo «ex Telecom». Il Comune: «Via Nazariantz resta inagibile»

Dj salentino impiccato, indagata la pm
03.09.2018

Dj salentino impiccato, indagata la pm

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo
02.09.2018

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex
03.09.2018

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex LE FOTO

Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara
04.09.2018

Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara LE FOTO

Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»
03.09.2018

Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»

Foggia, testa di mucca sotto casa. Minacce all'imprenditore Capobianco
10.08.2018

Foggia, testa di mucca sotto casa. Minacce all'imprenditore Capobianco

In volo con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia
31.08.2018

In volo da Londra con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

La nuova Via Sparano, più bella prima o dopo i lavori? Le opinioni dei baresi
02.09.2018

Bari, la nuova via Sparano piace a 6 baresi su 10. Ecco perchè

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe appena nate in spiaggia
04.09.2018

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe nate a Specchiarica VIDEO

Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud»
03.09.2018

Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud» VD

Rome

Budget will foster growth, maintain stability - Conte

Premier meets deputies Salvini and Maio as govt works on package

Budget will foster growth, maintain stability - Conte

Rome, September 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that the government's upcoming budget law will foster growth while maintaining the stability of the public finances after a meeting on Wednesday with his two deputies, Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio. "We continued to work on the economic budget in this morning's meeting and we'll update each other tomorrow too," Conte said. "We are examining all the details to approve a financial plan that keeps the accounts in order and that allows the country to pursue a full revival in social and economic terms. "Our budget will be distinguished by growth within stability".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Budget will foster growth, maintain stability - Conte

Budget will foster growth, maintain stability - Conte

 
Too many young commit suicide - pope

Too many young commit suicide - pope

 
Too many young commit suicide - pope

Too many young commit suicide - pope

 
Corrupt and corrupters to be banned from State - Di Maio

Corrupt and corrupters to be banned from State - Di Maio

 
Corrupt and corrupters to be banned from State - Di Maio

Corrupt and corrupters to be banned from State - Di Maio

 
Basic income will be in budget - Salvini

Basic income will be in budget - Salvini

 
Italian govt wants to destroy Europe - Oettinger

Italian govt wants to destroy Europe - Oettinger

 
Seven arrested over attack on migrants near Palermo

Seven arrested over attack on migrants near Palermo

 

GDM.TV

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe appena nate in spiaggia

Ecco alcune delle 87 tartarughe nate a Specchiarica VIDEO

 
Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud»

Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud» VD

 
La nuova Via Sparano, più bella prima o dopo i lavori? Le opinioni dei baresi

Bari, la nuova via Sparano piace a 6 baresi su 10. Ecco perchè

1commento

 
Brindisi, anziano guida apecar per chilometri contromano sulla statale 7

Brindisi, anziano guida Apecar contromano sulla Statale 7 VIDEO

 
In volo con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

In volo da Londra con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

 
Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, arrestato gambiano. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia

Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, un arresto. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia

 
Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:preso scafo con 700 chili di droga

Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:
preso scafo con 700 chili di droga Vd

 
Foggia, in auto 120 chili di hashish:arrestato trafficante marocchino

Foggia, in auto 120 chili di hashish:
arrestato trafficante marocchino

 

PHOTONEWS

Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara

Baricalcio, primo allenamento in città al Rana di Carbonara LE FOTO

 
Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex LE FOTO

 
Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»

Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»

 
Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo

 
Lotta al caporalato: sequestrati nel Foggiano due furgoni e un'auto

Lotta al caporalato: sequestrati nel Foggiano due furgoni e un'auto FOTO

 
Salento, lo schianto mortale sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

Salento, lo schianto mortale
sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

 
Foggia, fiamme in appartamento Panico: tre persone intossicate

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento
Panico: tre persone intossicate

 
Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola:
non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

 

Digital Edition

05.09.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU