Too many young commit suicide - pope

Puglia, visite private in ospedale: il mistero del guadagno dei medici
Digital Edition
Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»
Vatican City
05 Settembre 2018
Vatican City, September 5 - Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed dismay about the number of young people who take their own lives. During an audience with a delegation of motorcyclists led by Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malagò, the Argentine pontiff said that young people sometimes lack passion for life because no one has sown this in them. "When I read news about so many young people committing suicide, (I wonder) what happened there," the pope said. "There is a need to live life with passion in this world, not like those who carry life like a burden. "Look a reality and say - how beautiful life is".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, un arresto. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia
Incidente in Grecia
Giuseppe non ce l’ha fatta
Regione Puglia, approvata mozione per realizzate l'Autostrada del Salento
Bari, lite in strada fra due ex amanti. Lei gli spara, poi si costituisce
Palagiustizia Bari, la nuova sede sarà il palazzo «ex Telecom». Il Comune: «Via Nazariantz resta inagibile»
Dj salentino impiccato, indagata la pm