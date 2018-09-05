Too many young commit suicide - pope

Vatican City, September 5 - Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed dismay about the number of young people who take their own lives. During an audience with a delegation of motorcyclists led by Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) President Giovanni Malagò, the Argentine pontiff said that young people sometimes lack passion for life because no one has sown this in them. "When I read news about so many young people committing suicide, (I wonder) what happened there," the pope said. "There is a need to live life with passion in this world, not like those who carry life like a burden. "Look a reality and say - how beautiful life is".