Flat tax must not 'favour rich'- Di Maio

Rome, September 5 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that the government's plan to introduce a two-tier flat income tax should not just benefit the wealthy. "The flat tax features in the government contract," the M5S leader told Radio Radicale. "It must help the weakest and if it favours the rich, that is no good". He said that for the M5S it was "impossible to forego" plans for a "citizenship wage (basic income), the overhaul of the Fornero (pension) law and the creation of infrastructure. "I'm thinking of the south, where it is almost non-existent".