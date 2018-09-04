Spread opens down on 276

Martedì 04 Settembre 2018 | 19:53

Sparatoria a Libertà, ferito 35enne: a premere il grilletto la sua ex
03.09.2018

Bari, lite in strada fra due ex amanti. Lei gli spara, poi si costituisce

Bari, nubifragio manda in tiltla città: alberi caduti e allagamenti
02.09.2018

Nubifragio e tromba d'aria nel Barese: alberi caduti e strade allagate

violenza donna, stalking
03.09.2018

Salento, accoltella fidanzata durante litigio: è grave. L'uomo arrestato

Incidente in Grecia Giuseppe non ce l'ha fatta
04.09.2018

Incidente in Grecia
Giuseppe non ce l'ha fatta

Dj salentino impiccato, indagata la pm
03.09.2018

Dj salentino impiccato, indagata la pm

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo
02.09.2018

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex
03.09.2018

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex LE FOTO

Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»
03.09.2018

Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»

Salento, lo schianto mortale sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino
30.08.2018

Salento, lo schianto mortale
sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento Panico: tre persone intossicate
30.08.2018

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento
Panico: tre persone intossicate

In volo con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia
31.08.2018

In volo da Londra con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

La nuova Via Sparano, più bella prima o dopo i lavori? Le opinioni dei baresi
02.09.2018

Bari, la nuova via Sparano piace a 6 baresi su 10. Ecco perchè

Maltempo a Bari, tromba d'aria sul lungomare
05.12.2017

Tromba d'aria sul lungomare di Bari
spazza via tavoli a Pane e Pomodoro

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud»
03.09.2018

Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud» VD

Rome

Spread opens down on 276

After Salvini said budget rules would be met

Spread opens down on 276

Rome, September 4 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields opened down on 276 points compared to Monday's trading high of 291. Analysts said the spread was falling because Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said the budget would respect the rules. The yield was down to 3.11% from 3.21% Monday. The spread is a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and investor confidence in the Italian economy. The Milan bourse opened with a Europe-leading 1% gain on Tuesday. TIM was hit hard by poor results, losing 6%.

