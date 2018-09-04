Genoa evacuees demand rehousing, 'respect'

Genoa, September 4 - A group of evacuees from the August 14 Genoa bridge collapse demanded rehousing and respect after they were admitted to a Genoa council meeting on the disaster on Tuesday. They urged local and national officials to provide guarantees on their future. The protestors passed out leaflets titled 'The Morandi Bridge People' saying "50 years of service, two weeks of suffering". They chanted "respect, respect" at the meeting. They were said to be about 50 in all. They told Ligura Governor and extraordinary commissioner for the disaster Giovanni Toti: "We come before the businesses, we come before the transport system, we're first, we want homes!". The collapse killed 43 people and caused the evacuation of many flats below the bridge. The evacuees are right, Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said later Tuesday. "They're perfectly right, you can't leave people at the whim of Autostrade hand-outs", he said. Di Maio said an urgent government decree was being readied to address the rehousing of the Genoa evacuees. "It's a question of weeks but perhaps also a few days and then we'll put out this decree," he said. A demolition project for Genoa's collapsed Morandi Bridge will be presented by Autostrade per l'Italia "within five days," Liguria Governor and emergency commissioner Toti said Tuesday. "In five days' time Autostrade will present us with the definitive plan for the demolition of the Morandi Bridge," he told a council meeting. "The plan will be illustrated to the technical committees and first and foremost to the prosecutors whose decision it is to de-sequester the area and get to the truth on the causes of the tragedy," he said.