Genoa evacuees demand rehousing, 'respect'

Sparatoria a Libertà, ferito 35enne: a premere il grilletto la sua ex
03.09.2018

Bari, lite in strada fra due ex amanti. Lei gli spara, poi si costituisce

Bari, nubifragio manda in tiltla città: alberi caduti e allagamenti
02.09.2018

Nubifragio e tromba d'aria nel Barese: alberi caduti e strade allagate

violenza donna, stalking
03.09.2018

Salento, accoltella fidanzata durante litigio: è grave. L'uomo arrestato

Dj salentino impiccato, indagata la pm
03.09.2018

Dj salentino impiccato, indagata la pm

Incidente in Grecia Giuseppe non ce l’ha fatta
04.09.2018

Incidente in Grecia
Giuseppe non ce l’ha fatta

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo
02.09.2018

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex
03.09.2018

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex LE FOTO

Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»
03.09.2018

Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»

Salento, lo schianto mortale sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino
30.08.2018

Salento, lo schianto mortale
sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento Panico: tre persone intossicate
30.08.2018

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento
Panico: tre persone intossicate

In volo con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia
31.08.2018

In volo da Londra con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

La nuova Via Sparano, più bella prima o dopo i lavori? Le opinioni dei baresi
02.09.2018

Bari, la nuova via Sparano piace a 6 baresi su 10. Ecco perchè

Maltempo a Bari, tromba d'aria sul lungomare
05.12.2017

Tromba d'aria sul lungomare di Bari
spazza via tavoli a Pane e Pomodoro

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud»
03.09.2018

Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud» VD

Genoa

Genoa evacuees demand rehousing, 'respect'

'They're right, we'll issue decree' says Di Maio

Genoa evacuees demand rehousing, 'respect'

Genoa, September 4 - A group of evacuees from the August 14 Genoa bridge collapse demanded rehousing and respect after they were admitted to a Genoa council meeting on the disaster on Tuesday. They urged local and national officials to provide guarantees on their future. The protestors passed out leaflets titled 'The Morandi Bridge People' saying "50 years of service, two weeks of suffering". They chanted "respect, respect" at the meeting. They were said to be about 50 in all. They told Ligura Governor and extraordinary commissioner for the disaster Giovanni Toti: "We come before the businesses, we come before the transport system, we're first, we want homes!". The collapse killed 43 people and caused the evacuation of many flats below the bridge. The evacuees are right, Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said later Tuesday. "They're perfectly right, you can't leave people at the whim of Autostrade hand-outs", he said. Di Maio said an urgent government decree was being readied to address the rehousing of the Genoa evacuees. "It's a question of weeks but perhaps also a few days and then we'll put out this decree," he said. A demolition project for Genoa's collapsed Morandi Bridge will be presented by Autostrade per l'Italia "within five days," Liguria Governor and emergency commissioner Toti said Tuesday. "In five days' time Autostrade will present us with the definitive plan for the demolition of the Morandi Bridge," he told a council meeting. "The plan will be illustrated to the technical committees and first and foremost to the prosecutors whose decision it is to de-sequester the area and get to the truth on the causes of the tragedy," he said.

