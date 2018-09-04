Govt gears for summit on Libya

Martedì 04 Settembre 2018 | 18:12

Sparatoria a Libertà, ferito 35enne: a premere il grilletto la sua ex
03.09.2018
03.09.2018

Bari, lite in strada fra due ex amanti. Lei gli spara, poi si costituisce

Bari, nubifragio manda in tiltla città: alberi caduti e allagamenti
02.09.2018
02.09.2018

Nubifragio e tromba d'aria nel Barese: alberi caduti e strade allagate

violenza donna, stalking
03.09.2018

Salento, accoltella fidanzata durante litigio: è grave. L'uomo arrestato

Dj salentino impiccato, indagata la pm
03.09.2018
03.09.2018

Dj salentino impiccato, indagata la pm

Incidente in Grecia Giuseppe non ce l'ha fatta
04.09.2018
04.09.2018

Incidente in Grecia
Giuseppe non ce l’ha fatta

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo
02.09.2018
02.09.2018

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex
03.09.2018
03.09.2018

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex LE FOTO

Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»
03.09.2018
03.09.2018

Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»

Salento, lo schianto mortale sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino
30.08.2018
30.08.2018

Salento, lo schianto mortale
sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento Panico: tre persone intossicate
30.08.2018
30.08.2018

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento
Panico: tre persone intossicate

In volo con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia
31.08.2018
31.08.2018

In volo da Londra con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

La nuova Via Sparano, più bella prima o dopo i lavori? Le opinioni dei baresi
02.09.2018
02.09.2018

Bari, la nuova via Sparano piace a 6 baresi su 10. Ecco perchè

Maltempo a Bari, tromba d'aria sul lungomare
05.12.2017
05.12.2017

Tromba d'aria sul lungomare di Bari
spazza via tavoli a Pane e Pomodoro

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud»
03.09.2018
03.09.2018

Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud» VD

Rome

Govt gears for summit on Libya

Talks will address migrant situation too

Govt gears for summit on Libya

Rome, September 4 - The government is set for a summit on the Libya crisis and migrants at around 17:00 Tuesday, government sources said Tuesday. All the ministers concerned will take part in the summit, the sources said. Premier Giuseppe Conte will preside, they said. Militia fighters are moving closer to the UN-backed government in Tripoli and the crisis may well have a knock-on effect on migrants leaving for Italy. Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Italy must be the protagonist of stabilisation in the Mediterranean. He said, referring to France, "the incursions of others who have economic interests must not prevail over the common good which is peace. "I, too, am willing to run some risks and soon return to Libya". European Union member States should give up their own national agendas in Libya, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Tuesday. "The European Parliament must make its voice heard on the crisis in Libya in the next plenary session," he said. "Only by acting in a united way can we work for peace and stability. "The member States must stop promoting their own national agendas, damaging all European citizens". The position of the EU member States is united on Libya, a spokesman for the European service for external action said Tuesday, answering a question on Italy's charges against France. "The member States of the EU have a united position on Libya," he said. Yesterday High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini spoke to UN special envoy Ghassan Salamé to whom she assured "the full backing on the part of the EU" to find a "long-term solution" via a "political process", the spokesman said when asked how the EU intended to act. Libya is "without doubt" the new peril for Europe with regard to ISIS, Rita Katz, the head of terror-monitoring website SITE, told ANSA Tuesday. "Last year ISIS no longer existed in Libya, it had zero suicide operations," she said. "This year there have been a dozen already all over the country". Katz added that "some of the fighters in Iraq and Syria have been able to return". The death toll from more than a week of fighting between armed groups in Tripoli has climbed to at least 50 people, including civilians, Libyan authorities said Tuesday, as the UN voiced alarm over the fate of detained migrants and Libyans already displaced by years of unrest since Muammar Gheddafi's ouster in 2011. Fighting erupted last week when the Seventh Brigade, militias which hail from Tarhouna, a town about 40 miles (60 kilometers) south of Tripoli, attacked southern neighborhoods of the capital. The Tripoli Revolutionaries' Brigades and the Nawasi Brigade - militias which support the UN-backed government - have come to the city's defence. In addition to those killed, another 138 people, including civilians, have been wounded, the health ministry said.

