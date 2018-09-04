Prysmian gets 220 mn for France wind farm links

Martedì 04 Settembre 2018 | 16:31

Bari, nubifragio manda in tiltla città: alberi caduti e allagamenti
02.09.2018

Nubifragio e tromba d'aria nel Barese: alberi caduti e strade allagate

violenza donna, stalking
03.09.2018

Salento, accoltella fidanzata durante litigio: è grave. L'uomo arrestato

Sparatoria a Libertà, ferito 35enne: a premere il grilletto la sua ex
03.09.2018

Bari, lite in strada fra due ex amanti. Lei gli spara, poi si costituisce

Dj salentino impiccato, indagata la pm
03.09.2018

Dj salentino impiccato, indagata la pm

Emiliano: «Mi ricandido alla presidenza della Regione»
03.09.2018

Emiliano: «Mi ricandido alla presidenza della Regione, presto primarie»

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo
02.09.2018

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex
03.09.2018

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex LE FOTO

Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»
03.09.2018

Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»

Salento, lo schianto mortale sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino
30.08.2018

Salento, lo schianto mortale
sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento Panico: tre persone intossicate
30.08.2018

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento
Panico: tre persone intossicate

In volo con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia
31.08.2018

In volo da Londra con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

La nuova Via Sparano, più bella prima o dopo i lavori? Le opinioni dei baresi
02.09.2018

Bari, la nuova via Sparano piace a 6 baresi su 10. Ecco perchè

Maltempo a Bari, tromba d'aria sul lungomare
05.12.2017

Tromba d'aria sul lungomare di Bari
spazza via tavoli a Pane e Pomodoro

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud»
03.09.2018

Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud» VD

Milan

Prysmian gets 220 mn for France wind farm links

3 turn-key projects for submarine cable systems

Prysmian gets 220 mn for France wind farm links

Milan, September 4 - Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, have secured three important projects to provide new cable connections for offshore wind farms in France. Eolien Maritime France (a joint venture between the French company EDF Energies Nouvelles and the Canadian company Enbridge) awards Prysmian with the design, supply and installation of inter array cables for the two offshore wind farms, Fécamp and Courseulles-sur-Mer owned by EMF and wpd offshore, located off the North France coast. The contracts worth over €200 million are expected to proceed in early autumn for these two prestigious wind farms. A third project, for the Saint Nazaire wind farm also owned by Eolien Maritime France, with a value for Prysmian in excess of €20 million, is in the process of being secured in a consortium between Prysmian and Louis Dreyfus Travocean. In the words of Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects BU, Prysmian Group: "These new important awards confirm that we have all the capabilities to achieve our ambitious growth targets in the offshore wind farm market. Our investments have strengthened both our production capacity and installation capabilities and the market is showing its confidence in us." Within these projects, Prysmian will provide 33 kV three-core submarine cable systems with XLPE insulation with a total for the three wind farms of around 345 km of cables. The Fécamp project will involve connecting 83 WTGs with a total capacity of 498 MW, while Courseulles-sur-Mer will connect 75 WTGs with a total capacity of 450 MW. Cable, accessories and terminating services shall be provided by Prysmian for the 80 WTGs for the 480 MW capacity of Saint Nazaire. These projects will lead to the construction of France's first large-scale offshore wind farms. Prysmian will rely on the strategic and immediately available facilities of General Cable's subsidiary NSW. Cable cores will be manufactured at the Group's centre of excellence in Montereau-fault-yonne, France, and then assembled and finished in Nordenham, Germany, providing the French market with Prysmian's state-of-the-art cable systems manufactured locally. On Fécamp and Courseulles-sur-Mer, Prysmian will be the turn-key solution provider and shall both supply and install all inter-array cables between the WTGs, making available strategic installation assets and high value-added competence and know-how, whilst ensuring a tighter control over the entire supply chain. Delivery and commissioning of the cables are expected during the period 2020-2022, depending on the individual project timelines. "These awards represent an important milestone for Prysmian as they are related to the first major projects in this market and they show that our ambition of becoming a one-stop service provider covering the entire supply chain is credible and sustainable," added Alessandro Panico, Sales Team Manager - Offshore Wind, Prysmian Group. These projects come at a very important time for the Group, which has secured offshore wind projects for over €650M in 2017-2018. Eolien Maritime France and wpd offshore are waiting for the decision of the French Council of State about the appeal against the projects authorizations to start construction. The Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales exceeding €11 billion (pro-forma as of 31.12.2017), about 30,000 employees in over 50 countries and 112 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data.

04.09.2018

