'Chaos' on vaccines - school heads

Rome, September 4 - The Lazio association of head teachers on Tuesday complained of "great confusion" over the vaccinations needed for school entry. Association chief Mario Rusconi told ANSA the confusion was due to the discrepancy between a law launched by former health minister Beatrice Lorenzin saying parents must hand in certificates of 10 compulsory vaccinations, and a ministerial decree saying self-certification was enough. "This creates a situation of great confusion at the start of the school year," Rusconi said.