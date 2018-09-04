Pope 'not worried' about Viganò accusations, CEI chief says

Martedì 04 Settembre 2018 | 16:34

Bari, nubifragio manda in tiltla città: alberi caduti e allagamenti
02.09.2018

Nubifragio e tromba d'aria nel Barese: alberi caduti e strade allagate

violenza donna, stalking
03.09.2018

Salento, accoltella fidanzata durante litigio: è grave. L'uomo arrestato

Sparatoria a Libertà, ferito 35enne: a premere il grilletto la sua ex
03.09.2018

Bari, lite in strada fra due ex amanti. Lei gli spara, poi si costituisce

Dj salentino impiccato, indagata la pm
03.09.2018

Dj salentino impiccato, indagata la pm

Emiliano: «Mi ricandido alla presidenza della Regione»
03.09.2018

Emiliano: «Mi ricandido alla presidenza della Regione, presto primarie»

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo
02.09.2018

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex
03.09.2018

Bari, sparatoria a Libertà: ferito un 35enne dalla sua ex

Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»
03.09.2018

Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»

Salento, lo schianto mortale sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino
30.08.2018

Salento, lo schianto mortale
sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento Panico: tre persone intossicate
30.08.2018

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento
Panico: tre persone intossicate

In volo con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia
31.08.2018

In volo da Londra con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

La nuova Via Sparano, più bella prima o dopo i lavori? Le opinioni dei baresi
02.09.2018

Bari, la nuova via Sparano piace a 6 baresi su 10. Ecco perchè

Maltempo a Bari, tromba d'aria sul lungomare
05.12.2017

Tromba d'aria sul lungomare di Bari
spazza via tavoli a Pane e Pomodoro

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud»
03.09.2018

Foggia, Di Maio: «Il caporalato non è solo un problema del Sud»

Florence

Pope 'not worried' about Viganò accusations, CEI chief says

'Taking in migrants evangelical mission, not political'

Pope 'not worried' about Viganò accusations, CEI chief says

Florence, September 4 - The pope is not worried in the least about a letter written by Carlo Maria Viganò, the former top Vatican diplomat in the United States, which said Francis should step down for allegedly covering up a top US bishop's sex abuse, said a top Catholic cleric. Italian Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, leader of the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI), was quoted by the Corriere Fiorentino as saying that "I met with the Holy Father recently and he seemed very calm. When faced with any sort of adversity, the pope reacts by saying that 'the important thing is to do what the Gospels ask of us'. On this case, Pope Francis's words were stupendous: 'Silence and prayer with those seeking scandal'. I do mine and I call on all the Italian Church to do the same." On the issue of the Italian coast guard ship Diciotti and the risk of division within the Church on the immigration issue, Bassetti said that "we will not pull back" and, "the Church, from its very origins, takes care of travellers and migrants: this is an evangelical mission" and "certainly not a political project to assess using a poll". "The Church has no political interests and even fewer ones as concerns the government," he said, adding about those exploiting migrant reception that "every injustice will be punished" but that "the rhetoric of the migrant business doesn't interest me much".

