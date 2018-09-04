Man runs over man accused of raping wife

Cremona, September 4 - A man on Monday ran over a 35-year-old Indian man near Cremona accused of raping his wife at the start of the year, the Il Giorno newspaper reported Tuesday. The Indian, who was run over on his bike while passing a nursing home at Soncino, is accused of raping the woman, whose lover he was, the paper reported. The alleged rape took place in the same area where the man was run over, Il Giorno said. The victim is in Cremona's Maggiore Hospital but is not in serious condition.