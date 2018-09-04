Priest proposes 'tax' on brides' low necklines

Venice, September 4 - A priest near Venice has proposed what he calls a "tax" on brides whose necklines he thinks are too low. "We could set up a sort of offering to be levied in proportion to the decency of the dress of the bride, who often present themselves looking coarse and vulgar, so the most undressed pay the most," said Father Cristiano Bobbo of Oriago near Mestre. Father Bobbo said it was a "jocular provocation" but something that he would like to do.