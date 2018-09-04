Uni students union calls for course limits to be lifted

Puglia, visite private in ospedale: il mistero del guadagno dei medici
Digital Edition
Di Maio a Foggia per incontro su caporalato. Coldiretti: «Occorre riformare reati alimentari»
Rome
04 Settembre 2018
Rome, September 4 - Testing has begun for access to limited-number university degree courses across Italy for the 2018-2019 academic year. Medical school entrance exams have begun, which for the past 18 years have seen the highest number of test-takers: 60 questions to be answered in 100 minutes. From Wednesday to October 26 there will be the other tests: veterinary sciences, architecture, healthcare sciences and education. Students are meanwhile conducting a protest at universities and the Italian University Students Union (UDU) said that "the limit on students registering for specific courses of study will exclude a million students from university and it must be eliminated".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, un arresto. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia
Nubifragio e tromba d'aria nel Barese: alberi caduti e strade allagate
Salento, accoltella fidanzata durante litigio: è grave. L'uomo arrestato
Dj salentino impiccato, indagata la pm
Bari, lite in strada fra due ex amanti. Lei gli spara, poi si costituisce
Emiliano: «Mi ricandido alla presidenza della Regione, presto primarie»