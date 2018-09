Bridge collapse: demolition project in 5 days - Toti

Genoa, September 4 - A demolition project for Genoa's collapsed Morandi Bridge will be presented by Autostrade per l'Italia "within five days," Liguria Governor and emergency commissioner Giovanni Toti said Tuesday. "In five days' time Autostrade will present us with the definitive plan for the demolition of the Morandi Bridge," he told a council meeting. "The plan will be illustrated to the technical committees and first and foremost to the prosecutors whose decision it is to de-sequester the area and get to the truth on the causes of the tragedy," he said. The August 14 collapse killed 43 people.