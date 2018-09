2 nabbed for killing man, burning body

Vibo Valentia, September 4 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested a father and son accused of killing a 34-year-old migrant centre worker and burning his body at Vibo Valentia in Calabria. The charred remains of Stefano Piperno were found in JUne in his burnt-out car. The daughter and sister of the father have been placed under investigation. The two men were named as Ezio Perfidio, 34, and his father Francesco, 58. The son allegedly shot Piperno, backed by his father.