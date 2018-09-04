Woman hurt by stray bullet in Naples

Naples, September 4 - A 52-year-old woman was hurt by a stray bullet in Naples Monday night, Il Mattino reported Tuesday. The woman was looking out from her balcony when she was hit by a bullet fired in a drive-by spree known as 'stesa', the Naples daily said. The shots were fired by two young people on a scooter wearing helmets to hide their identities, police said. The incident occurred in Via Vicaria Vecchia, in the Forcella area of the southern Italian city.