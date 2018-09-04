Spread opens down on 276

Puglia, visite private in ospedale: il mistero del guadagno dei medici
04 Settembre 2018
Rome, September 4 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields opened down on 276 points compared to Monday's trading high of 291. Analysts said the spread was falling because Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said the budget would respect the rules. The yield was down to 3.11% from 3.21% Monday. The spread is a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and investor confidence in the Italian economy.
