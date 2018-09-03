'Act correctly' on baggage ENAC tells Ryanair

Puglia, visite private in ospedale: il mistero del guadagno dei medici
Digital Edition
Rome
03 Settembre 2018
Rome, September 3 - Civil aviation authority ENAC on Monday told Ryanair to "correctly apply" new rules on supplementary payments on baggage. Under the plans announced last month, Ryanair will no longer let passengers take small suitcases on its planes for free, with charges for cases 10kg and above being introduced in November. Passengers will still be allowed to take one small carry-on bag or free, as long as it fits under the seat in front of them.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Nubifragio e tromba d'aria nel Barese: alberi caduti e strade allagate
Salento, accoltella fidanzata durante
litigio: è grave. L'uomo arrestato
Puglia, visite private in ospedale: il mistero del guadagno dei medici
Sposi di Metaponto invitano Vasco Rossi al matrimonio: ci andrà?
Ferragnez, il matrimonio in diretta su Instagram con i fiori «made in Puglia»