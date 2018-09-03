'Act correctly' on baggage ENAC tells Ryanair

Rome, September 3 - Civil aviation authority ENAC on Monday told Ryanair to "correctly apply" new rules on supplementary payments on baggage. Under the plans announced last month, Ryanair will no longer let passengers take small suitcases on its planes for free, with charges for cases 10kg and above being introduced in November. Passengers will still be allowed to take one small carry-on bag or free, as long as it fits under the seat in front of them.