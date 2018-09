Plaster falls off viaduct in Genoa, street closed

Genoa, September 3 - Fire officials on Monday closed a street in Genoa after plaster fell off a viaduct on the A26 Voltri-to-Alessandria motorway. Via Ovada was closed to traffic as fire teams moved in to check the damage. Traffic on the motorway viaduct continued as normal. No one was hurt and no vehicles damaged. A bridge collapsed in Genoa killing 43 August 14.