3 nabbed for abusing 2 minors freed

Puglia, visite private in ospedale: il mistero del guadagno dei medici
Digital Edition
Como
03 Settembre 2018
Como, September 3 - A preliminary investigations judge on Monday ordered the release of three young men arrested last week for allegedly raping two underage tourists a month ago at Menaggio on Lake Como. The three were let out of jail but are still under investigation for group sexual violence. The trio were arrested Thursday night in connection with the alleged rape of two 17-year-old girls at Menaggio in early August. The three are a 22-year-old Italian from the Valtellina, Nicholas Pedrotti, and two foreigners with regular residence permits, police said. A fourth person is wanted, police said. The two alleged victims reported the rape to police, judicial sources said.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Nubifragio e tromba d'aria nel Barese: alberi caduti e strade allagate
Salento, accoltella fidanzata durante
litigio: è grave. L'uomo arrestato
Puglia, visite private in ospedale: il mistero del guadagno dei medici
Sposi di Metaponto invitano Vasco Rossi al matrimonio: ci andrà?
Ferragnez, il matrimonio in diretta su Instagram con i fiori «made in Puglia»