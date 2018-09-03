2 soldiers killed in car crash

Puglia, visite private in ospedale: il mistero del guadagno dei medici
Rome, September 3 - Two soldiers were killed in a crash between a van and a car on the A4 motorway near Trieste on Monday. A third soldier was taken to hospital in serious condition, as was the 72-year-old driver of the van. The victims were named as Sergeant Major Valerio Canzio and Lance Corporal Rocco Rilievi, of the 66th Friuli infantry regiment.
