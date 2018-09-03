Trade unions lose 450,000 members in 2 yrs - survey

Puglia, visite private in ospedale: il mistero del guadagno dei medici
Rome
03 Settembre 2018
Rome, September 3 - Italy's three big trade union federations have lost a total of 450,000 members in the past few years, a survey from Demoskopika said Monday. The biggest and most leftwing union, CIGL; has been hardest hit losing 285,000 members while Catholic-inspired CISL lost 188,000. The third and smallest, the Socialist UIL, saw a 26,000 rise, however.
