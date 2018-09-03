Soccer: FIFA shelves Inter Modric case

Milan, September 3 - FIFA on Monday shelved a preliminary probe into an alleged attempt by Inter Milan to get Croatia midfielder Luka Modric without paying. Inter said it and Real had receives a letter from the governing body saying there was no evidence to launch a full-fledged probe. Real President Florentino Perez has accused Inter Milan of trying to snatch the UEFA Player of the Year from the Santiago Bernabeu without paying. The 32-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Serie A in the last transfer window and there were reports that the Nerazzurri tried to tap him up on a season-long loan deal before making it permanent. A frustrated Perez revealed he was shocked by the way Inter tried to land Real Madrid's star playmaker. "I have never seen a club want to buy our no 10 without paying for him," Perez told reporters, as quoted by the Daily Express. "This is the first time this has happened to me in my life."