Budget will respect all rules - Salvini

Puglia, visite private in ospedale: il mistero del guadagno dei medici
Rome
03 Settembre 2018
Rome, September 3 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday the 2019 budget "will be an economic move respectful of all the rules which will let Italians pay fewer taxes". Salvini was speaking as a cabinet meeting on the budget and other topics was still ongoing. Salvini said earlier the budget would "brush" the EU's 3% deficit-to-GDP limit but would not breach it.
