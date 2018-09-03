Pakistani, 19, tries to molest 3 boys on beach

Puglia, visite private in ospedale:
il mistero del guadagno dei medici
Digital Edition
Cagliari
03 Settembre 2018
Cagliari, September 3 - A 19-year-old Pakistani man was cited Monday for allegedly trying to molest three boys on a beach in Cagliari. The man was allegedly caught by parents after trying to molest the three boys, aged six, seven and 13, while they were in the water, local sources said.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Nubifragio e tromba d'aria nel Barese: alberi caduti e strade allagate
Salento, accoltella fidanzata durante
litigio: è grave. L'uomo arrestato
Puglia, visite private in ospedale:
il mistero del guadagno dei medici
Ferragnez, il matrimonio in diretta su Instagram con i fiori «made in Puglia»
Sposi di Metaponto invitano Vasco Rossi al matrimonio: ci andrà?