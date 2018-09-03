Officer probed for posting Mussolini, Hitler photos

Lunedì 03 Settembre 2018 | 15:49

Lecce

Lecce, September 3 - Prosecutors in Lecce have placed a coast guard NCO under investigation for allegedly posting images of Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler on his Facebook page. The coast guard official is accused of apology of fascism for allegedly sharing images of the Fascist and Nazi dictators and quotes from the Fascist era as well as racist, anti-immigrant remarks, the local La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno reports. Prosecutors opened the investigation after a volunteer who works with migrants said she found the officer behaving disrespectfully towards migrants and looked at his social media feed. The officer's attorney has reportedly denied it was his client's Facebook page.

