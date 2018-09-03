Cops to go under cover in graft cases too

Puglia, visite private in ospedale:
Rome, September 3 - Italian police are to go under cover ingraft cases too, according to an anti-corruption bill filed by Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede. At present undercover operations are only envisaged for organised crime, drug trafficking and terror cases. The bill would introduce such ops for corruption and crimes against the public administration.
