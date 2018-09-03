Italy special forces not gearing for Libya intervention

Lunedì 03 Settembre 2018 | 14:08

Bari, nubifragio manda in tiltla città: alberi caduti e allagamenti
02.09.2018

Nubifragio e tromba d'aria nel Barese: alberi caduti e strade allagate

Visite private in ospedale: il mistero del guadagno dei medici
01.09.2018

Puglia, visite private in ospedale:
il mistero del guadagno dei medici

violenza donna, stalking
03.09.2018

Salento, accoltella fidanzata durante
litigio: è grave. L'uomo arrestato

Ferragniz, il matrimonio in diretta su Instagram con i fiori «made in Puglia»
01.09.2018

Ferragnez, il matrimonio in diretta su Instagram con i fiori «made in Puglia»

Muore il primo giorno di ferie: donati tutti gli organi
31.08.2018

Muore il primo giorno di ferie: donati tutti gli organi. Prof. Gesualdo: «Restano in Puglia»

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo
02.09.2018

Tromba d'aria e bomba d'acqua nel Barese: tutte le immagini del maltempo

Salento, lo schianto mortale sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino
30.08.2018

Salento, lo schianto mortale
sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

Lotta al caporalato: sequestrati nel Foggiano due furgoni e un'auto
31.08.2018

Lotta al caporalato: sequestrati nel Foggiano due furgoni e un'auto FOTO

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio
28.08.2018

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola:
non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento Panico: tre persone intossicate
30.08.2018

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento
Panico: tre persone intossicate

In volo con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia
31.08.2018

In volo da Londra con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

La nuova Via Sparano, più bella prima o dopo i lavori? Le opinioni dei baresi
02.09.2018

Bari, la nuova via Sparano piace a 6 baresi su 10. Ecco perchè

Brindisi, anziano guida apecar per chilometri contromano sulla statale 7
01.09.2018

Brindisi, anziano guida Apecar contromano sulla Statale 7 VIDEO

Maltempo a Bari, tromba d'aria sul lungomare
05.12.2017

Tromba d'aria sul lungomare di Bari
spazza via tavoli a Pane e Pomodoro

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Rome

Italy special forces not gearing for Libya intervention

Salvini says in touch with Italians

Italy special forces not gearing for Libya intervention

Rome, September 3 - The premier's office on Monday denied media reports that Italian special forces were gearing to intervene in Libya. "In relation to some news that appeared in today's press, we categorically deny the preparation of an intervention on the part of Italian special forces in Libya," it said in a statement. "Italy continues to follow with attention the evolution of the situation on the ground and it has already publicly expressed concern as well as an invitation to immediately cease hostilities together with the United States, France and the United Kingdom". Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday he was in touch with Italians in Libya amid clashes by rebel militias that have prompted the UN-backed government to declare a state of emergency in the capital Tripoli. "I am in direct contact with our men: soldiers, diplomats, and ENI staff who are experiencing in Libya risks caused by a senseless military intervention," Salvini said. He said no harm had yet to be reported. Italy's embassy in Tripoli is to stay open despite an attack on the national-unity government by rebel militia, foreign ministry sources told ANSA Monday. They said the embassy "remains operational but with a more flexible presence, which is being assessed on the basis of the needs and the security situation". Some 400 prisoners escaped from a jail in the Libyan capital, authorities said Sunday, as fighting between rival militias that has killed dozens of people forced the U.N.-backed government to declare a state of emergency in and around Tripoli. The European Commission said Monday "we urge all parties in Libya to immediately cease hostilities". A spokesman said "there is no military solution for the situation in Libya, only a political one". "The escalation of violence is undermining a situation which is already fragile. "Violence will only lead to more violence to the detriment of the Libyans".

