Ozzy Osbourne to play one Italy date in farewell tour

Bologna, September 3 - Ozzy Osbourne is to play one Italian date in his 'No More Tours 2' farewell tour, in Bologna on March 1, organisers said Monday. The former Black Sabbath frontman, who turns 70 in December, will play the Unipol Arena at Casalecchio di Reno near the Emilian capital, accompanied by fellow Birmingham-born heavy metal band Judas Priest.