Manslaughter probe in kid's swimming pool death

03 Settembre 2018
Rome, September 3 - Prosecutors in the Sardinian city of Nuoro on Monday opened a probe into culpable manslaughter in the death in a swimming pool of a seven-year-old boy at the weekend. The boy drowned after getting his hand stuck in one of the pool's pipes. The boy lived in Irgoli with his Italian father and Peruvian mother.
