Migrant kid punched and kicked

Agrigento, September 3 - A 16-year-old migrant was pinched and kicked near Agrigento on Sunday, sources said Monday. His assailants or assailants, of whom the number is not yet clear, shouted at him: "Go back home". The boy has been in Italy fro a year and was a guest of a centre for unaccompanied migrant children at Raffadali. The boy was taken to Agrigento's S.Giovanni di Dio Hospital where he is still being treated.