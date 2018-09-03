F1: Vettel 4th as Hamilton wins at Monza

Puglia, visite private in ospedale:
il mistero del guadagno dei medici
Digital Edition
Milan
03 Settembre 2018
Milan, September 3 - Sebastian Vettel came fourth as Lewis Hamilton won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza after they clashed at the second chicane on Sunday. Vettel's Ferrari spun around and he was left struggling behind much of the pack. The German four-time world champ is now 30 points behind Mercedes' four-time British champ. There are seven races to go.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Nubifragio e tromba d'aria nel Barese: alberi caduti e strade allagate
Puglia, visite private in ospedale:
il mistero del guadagno dei medici
Salento, accoltella fidanzata durante
litigio: è grave. L'uomo arrestato
Ferragnez, il matrimonio in diretta su Instagram con i fiori «made in Puglia»
Muore il primo giorno di ferie: donati tutti gli organi. Prof. Gesualdo: «Restano in Puglia»