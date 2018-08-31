Soccer: Ronaldo angry, advantage for us - Allegri

Sabato 01 Settembre 2018 | 14:28

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Elisa Salatino
30.08.2018

Prof pugliese arrestata con droga in Australia: condannata a 10 anni

Morto in cella Antonio Di Cosola, boss barese pentito
31.08.2018

Mafia, morto in carcere il boss pentito barese Di Cosola: forse un infarto

Muore il primo giorno di ferie: donati tutti gli organi
31.08.2018

Muore il primo giorno di ferie: donati tutti gli organi
Prof. Gesualdo: «Fegato e reni restano in Puglia»

Rubano Jaguar per smontarla e rivendere i pezzi: traditi dal Gps
31.08.2018

Rubano Jaguar per smontarla e rivendere i pezzi: traditi dal Gps

Si guasta il locomotore del Frecciargento Roma-Bari: treno fermo da ore
31.08.2018

Si guasta il locomotore Frecciargento Roma-Bari: treno fermo da ore FOTO

Salento, lo schianto mortale sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino
30.08.2018

Salento, lo schianto mortale
sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento Panico: tre persone intossicate
30.08.2018

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento
Panico: tre persone intossicate

Lotta al caporalato: sequestrati nel Foggiano due furgoni e un auto
31.08.2018

Lotta al caporalato: sequestrati nel Foggiano due furgoni e un auto FOTO

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio
28.08.2018

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola:
non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

Battiti Live, gran finale a Bari il 29: ecco i vincitori del contest della Gazzetta
24.07.2018

Battiti Live, gran finale a Bari il 29: ecco i vincitori del contest della Gazzetta

In volo con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia
31.08.2018

In volo da Londra con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

Folla alla camera ardente di Aretha Franklin
28.08.2018

Folla alla camera ardente di Aretha Franklin

Addio al cambio tra l'ora solare e l'ora legale
31.08.2018

Addio al cambio tra l'ora solare e l'ora legale

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:preso scafo con 700 chili di droga
30.08.2018

Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:
preso scafo con 700 chili di droga Vd

Turin

Soccer: Ronaldo angry, advantage for us - Allegri

'Working to stay the best' says Juve coach

Soccer: Ronaldo angry, advantage for us - Allegri

Turin, August 31 - Cristiano Ronaldo was "very angry" that Luka Modric was voted UEFA Player of the Year ahead of him Thursday night, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said Friday. "Ronaldo was very angry yesterday, as is normal: he had scored 15 goals in the last Champions League and had won the cup with his Real teammates", Allegri said, defending CR7's decision not to attend the ceremony. "Ronaldo's attitude shows how he is continuing to work to still be the best, and that is an advantage for us".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Med diet 'cuts elderly death risks by 25%'

Med diet 'cuts elderly death risks by 25%'

 
'Sleaze on migrants says Padua ex-prefect

'Sleaze on migrants says Padua ex-prefect

 
Brazilian guilty of killing Ragusa woman at Brazil resort

Brazilian guilty of killing Ragusa woman at Brazil resort

 
Stones fall off Tarpeian Rock in Rome

Stones fall off Tarpeian Rock in Rome

 
Probe opened into Rome church collapse

Probe opened into Rome church collapse

 
Refugee loses asylum status after stabbing cop

Refugee loses asylum status after stabbing cop

 
Di Maio calls ILVA unions Sep 5

Di Maio calls ILVA unions Sep 5

 
'Sleaze on migrants says Padua ex-prefect

'Sleaze on migrants says Padua ex-prefect

 

GDM.TV

In volo con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

In volo da Londra con destinazione a sorpresa: l'aereo atterra in Puglia

 
Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, arrestato gambiano. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia

Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, un arresto. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia

 
Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:preso scafo con 700 chili di droga

Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:
preso scafo con 700 chili di droga Vd

 
Foggia, in auto 120 chili di hashish:arrestato trafficante marocchino

Foggia, in auto 120 chili di hashish:
arrestato trafficante marocchino

 
Bari, sospensioni e proroghe: cosìla giustizia è a tempo determinato

Bari, sospensioni e proroghe: così
la Giustizia è a tempo determinato

1commento

 
Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti

Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti

 
Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate VD

 
Cerignola, nascondeva armi in un barile per le olive: arrestato

Cerignola, nascondeva armi in un barile per le olive: arrestato

 

PHOTONEWS

Lotta al caporalato: sequestrati nel Foggiano due furgoni e un auto

Lotta al caporalato: sequestrati nel Foggiano due furgoni e un auto FOTO

 
Salento, lo schianto mortale sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

Salento, lo schianto mortale
sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

 
Foggia, fiamme in appartamento Panico: tre persone intossicate

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento
Panico: tre persone intossicate

 
Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola:
non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

 
Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni di olive e ortaggi

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni

 
A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati FT/VD

 
Scoperta discarica abusiva a San Giorgio, denunciato il proprietario

Scoperta discarica abusiva a San Giorgio, denunciato il proprietario

 
Bari, le note del piano annunciano l'alba sulla riva di Torre Quetta

Bari, le note del piano annunciano l'alba sulla riva di Torre Quetta

 

Digital Edition

01.09.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU