Med diet 'cuts elderly death risks by 25%'

Rome, August 31 - The Mediterranean Diet cuts death risks from all causes in the over 65s by a quarter, according to a new Italian study in the British Journal of Nutrition. "The novelty in our study is having focused on the over 65s," said lead author Marialaura Bonacci. "The data from the Moli-sani study clearly show that a traditional model of Med diet...is associated with an important average reduction of 25% in mortality for all causes, with particular advantages for cardiovascular and cerebrovascular mortality".