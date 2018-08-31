Med diet 'cuts elderly death risks by 25%'

Trova carta di credito di una pensionata e la usa per prelevare quasi 5000 euro
Digital Edition
Rome
31 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 31 - The Mediterranean Diet cuts death risks from all causes in the over 65s by a quarter, according to a new Italian study in the British Journal of Nutrition. "The novelty in our study is having focused on the over 65s," said lead author Marialaura Bonacci. "The data from the Moli-sani study clearly show that a traditional model of Med diet...is associated with an important average reduction of 25% in mortality for all causes, with particular advantages for cardiovascular and cerebrovascular mortality".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, un arresto. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia
Prof pugliese arrestata con droga in Australia: condannata a 10 anni
Palagiustizia, sottosegretario
gela i pm: «Venerdì tutti fuori da lì»
E Sisto (FI): denuncio il Ministero
Otranto, lupo ucciso dal treno: la prova della ricomparsa
Taranto, in arrivo un corso di laurea in Medicina dall’anno accademico 2019
Monopoli, tradito dalla fidanzata, la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante