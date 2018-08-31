Probe opened into Rome church collapse

Venerdì 31 Agosto 2018 | 18:33

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Elisa Salatino
30.08.2018

Prof pugliese arrestata con droga in Australia: condannata a 10 anni

Nel riquadro Ferraresi
30.08.2018

Palagiustizia Bari, il sottosegretario
gela i pm: «Venerdì tutti fuori da lì»
E Sisto (FI): denuncio il Ministero

Otranto, lupo ucciso dal treno: la prova della ricomparsa
29.08.2018

Otranto, lupo ucciso dal treno: la prova della ricomparsa

Taranto, in arrivo un corso di laurea in Medicina dall’anno accademico 2019
29.08.2018

Taranto, in arrivo un corso di laurea in Medicina dall’anno accademico 2019

La fidanzata lo tradisce, lui la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante: arrestato
28.08.2018

Monopoli, tradito dalla fidanzata, la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio
28.08.2018

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola:
non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

Salento, lo schianto mortale sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino
30.08.2018

Salento, lo schianto mortale
sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento Panico: tre persone intossicate
30.08.2018

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento
Panico: tre persone intossicate

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni di olive e ortaggi
27.08.2018

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni

Battiti Live, gran finale a Bari il 29: ecco i vincitori del contest della Gazzetta
24.07.2018

Battiti Live, gran finale a Bari il 29: ecco i vincitori del contest della Gazzetta

Folla alla camera ardente di Aretha Franklin
28.08.2018

Folla alla camera ardente di Aretha Franklin

Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:preso scafo con 700 chili di droga
30.08.2018

Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:
preso scafo con 700 chili di droga Vd

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Foggia, in auto 120 chili di hashish:arrestato trafficante marocchino
30.08.2018

Foggia, in auto 120 chili di hashish:
arrestato trafficante marocchino

Caporalato, fermato 40enne: sfruttava 15 braccianti per raccolta pomodori
29.08.2018

Caporalato, fermato 40enne:
sfruttava 15 braccianti VD

Rome

Probe opened into Rome church collapse

'Mustn't happen again' says Bonisoli

Probe opened into Rome church collapse

Rome, August 31 - Rome prosecutors opened a probe into culpable disaster Friday after Thursday's collapse of the roof of a church in the Roman forum. The area under the collapse was cordoned off after the art works and other objects were taken to safety, sources said. Among other things, prosecutors want to establish whether there were failures in the maintenance of the 16th century building. Rome's archaeological superintendency, meanwhile, started assessing reports of work carried out on the church over the last few decades. The experts are looking at all maintenance and other work performed on the San Giuseppe dei Falegnami (St Joseph of the Carpenters) church above the famed and infamous ancient Roman Mamertine Prison. Some work on the roof was carried out in 2014, sources said. At the same time, sources said, superintendency technicians are working to recover moveable works inside the building with the help of fire services. It was still unclear whether the Mamertine Prison had suffered some slight damage or not. The head of Rome's fire service, Marco Ghimenti, said "we can't say the structure is 100% safe. "It needs attention" Ghimenti said the prison "does not present significant damage" "It is the structure that is immediately below this collapse," he said. "There was a major dynamic impact on a structure that was not meant to suffer one". Ghimenti said "there is a heavy weight at the moment and we have to make sure the it doesn't become even heavier with the addition of rainwater". Culture Minister Alberto Bonisoli said Friday such episodes must not happen again. "Thank God there weren't any victims in Rome..but what happened must not happen again," he said. "The problem is more general," he said. "In the next few weeks we'll put together the information we have with an assessment of danger with regard to determined parameters, no matter who the owner is". The church roof collapse Thursday spurred reports that the ancient gaol had been damaged too - reports that proved to be incorrect. The roof collapse has not caused any damage to the prison, Rome Special Superintendent Francesco Prosperetti said. Between the Church of San Giuseppe dei Falegnami and the former jail, he explained, there is the intervening Chapel of the Crucifix. It was the latter that had been damaged, he said. But he said the damage was "negligible". There were weddings slated in the church this weekend, church sources said. They would have been the first since the August break, they said. "We have already alerted the couples," said Rome auxiliary bishop Mons. Daniele Libanori, who lives right next to the church. He said the weddings of the mostly Roman couples would now take place in St Mark's Church near Piazza Venezia. Earlier reports said the most famed and infamous prison of ancient Rome had been hit by falling roof fragments. No one was hurt because the church was, as usual, closed at the time of the accident. The vault of San Giuseppe dei Falegnami (St Joseph of the Carpenters), at the Roman forum, caved in. The church is usually closed and only opened for weddings. It was built between the end of the 16th century and the start of the 17th. A fire-service crane has got rid of some remaining hanging parts of the caved-in roof. The wooden beams, which are still standing, are visible through the wreckage. The inside of the church is full of broken beams and rubble, fire services said. Sniffer dogs are going through the wreckage as a precaution, sources said. The church's priest, who was in the building but not the church, is OK. The collapse did not damage the once-infamous Mamertine Prison, Prosperetti said. This contradicted an earlier report from a fire-service official. "Some fragments of the roof," fire service engineer Luigi Liolli said, "hit a part of the altar. "A beam then damaged the Mamertine Prison too", where the pavement gave way, he said. Colosseum Archeological Park Superintendent Alfonsina Russo told ANSA the church was the property of the Vatican's Vicariate of Rome. The Mamertine Prison was used to house Rome's defeated enemies, many of whom were executed there. Among those held there were Vercingetorix, leader of the Gauls during the Gallic War, who was executed at Caesar's Triumph in 46 BC; Jugurtha, King of Numidia, who died of starvation there in 104 BC; St Paul; and St. Peter, who was imprisoned there before being crucified, after performing baptisms in a spring at the bottom of the pit.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Med diet 'cuts elderly death risks by 25%'

Med diet 'cuts elderly death risks by 25%'

 
'Sleaze on migrants says Padua ex-prefect

'Sleaze on migrants says Padua ex-prefect

 
Brazilian guilty of killing Ragusa woman at Brazil resort

Brazilian guilty of killing Ragusa woman at Brazil resort

 
Stones fall off Tarpeian Rock in Rome

Stones fall off Tarpeian Rock in Rome

 
Probe opened into Rome church collapse

Probe opened into Rome church collapse

 
Refugee loses asylum status after stabbing cop

Refugee loses asylum status after stabbing cop

 
Di Maio calls ILVA unions Sep 5

Di Maio calls ILVA unions Sep 5

 
'Sleaze on migrants says Padua ex-prefect

'Sleaze on migrants says Padua ex-prefect

 

GDM.TV

Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, arrestato gambiano. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia

Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, un arresto. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia

 
Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:preso scafo con 700 chili di droga

Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:
preso scafo con 700 chili di droga Vd

 
Foggia, in auto 120 chili di hashish:arrestato trafficante marocchino

Foggia, in auto 120 chili di hashish:
arrestato trafficante marocchino

 
Bari, sospensioni e proroghe: cosìla giustizia è a tempo determinato

Bari, sospensioni e proroghe: così
la Giustizia è a tempo determinato

1commento

 
Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti

Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti

 
Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate VD

 
Cerignola, nascondeva armi in un barile per le olive: arrestato

Cerignola, nascondeva armi in un barile per le olive: arrestato

 
Rissa davanti alla mensa dei poveri, ferito un tarantino

Rissa davanti alla mensa dei poveri, ferito un tarantino

 

PHOTONEWS

Lotta al caporalato: sequestrati nel Foggiano due furgoni e un auto

Lotta al caporalato: sequestrati nel Foggiano due furgoni e un auto FOTO

 
Salento, lo schianto mortale sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

Salento, lo schianto mortale
sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

 
Foggia, fiamme in appartamento Panico: tre persone intossicate

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento
Panico: tre persone intossicate

 
Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola:
non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

 
Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni di olive e ortaggi

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni

 
A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati FT/VD

 
Scoperta discarica abusiva a San Giorgio, denunciato il proprietario

Scoperta discarica abusiva a San Giorgio, denunciato il proprietario

 
Bari, le note del piano annunciano l'alba sulla riva di Torre Quetta

Bari, le note del piano annunciano l'alba sulla riva di Torre Quetta

 

Digital Edition

31.08.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU