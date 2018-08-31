Breach 3% if needed for country's safety - Giorgetti

Venerdì 31 Agosto 2018 | 17:02

Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Elisa Salatino
30.08.2018

Prof pugliese arrestata con droga in Australia: condannata a 10 anni

Nel riquadro Ferraresi
30.08.2018

Palagiustizia Bari, il sottosegretario
gela i pm: «Venerdì tutti fuori da lì»
E Sisto (FI): denuncio il Ministero

Taranto, in arrivo un corso di laurea in Medicina dall’anno accademico 2019
29.08.2018

Taranto, in arrivo un corso di laurea in Medicina dall’anno accademico 2019

Otranto, lupo ucciso dal treno: la prova della ricomparsa
29.08.2018

Otranto, lupo ucciso dal treno: la prova della ricomparsa

La fidanzata lo tradisce, lui la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante: arrestato
28.08.2018

Monopoli, tradito dalla fidanzata, la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio
28.08.2018

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola:
non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

Salento, lo schianto mortale sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino
30.08.2018

Salento, lo schianto mortale
sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento Panico: tre persone intossicate
30.08.2018

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento
Panico: tre persone intossicate

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni di olive e ortaggi
27.08.2018

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni

Battiti Live, gran finale a Bari il 29: ecco i vincitori del contest della Gazzetta
24.07.2018

Battiti Live, gran finale a Bari il 29: ecco i vincitori del contest della Gazzetta

Folla alla camera ardente di Aretha Franklin
28.08.2018

Folla alla camera ardente di Aretha Franklin

Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:preso scafo con 700 chili di droga
30.08.2018

Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:
preso scafo con 700 chili di droga Vd

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Foggia, in auto 120 chili di hashish:arrestato trafficante marocchino
30.08.2018

Foggia, in auto 120 chili di hashish:
arrestato trafficante marocchino

Caporalato, fermato 40enne: sfruttava 15 braccianti per raccolta pomodori
29.08.2018

Caporalato, fermato 40enne:
sfruttava 15 braccianti VD

Lucca

Breach 3% if needed for country's safety - Giorgetti

Govt unhappy with economic trend

Breach 3% if needed for country's safety - Giorgetti

Lucca, August 31 - The government may breach the EU's 3% budget deficit-to-GDP ratio if it is "necessary to put the country into safety", Cabinet Secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said Friday. The government is "absolutely" not happy with how the economy is going, Giorgetti added. "We have the ambition, some would same the temerity, to bring Italy to a rate of growth above 2-3%"," he said. The anti-migrant Euroskeptic League will no longer be able to exist if all its funds are confiscated, Giorgetti said on an upcoming sentence September 5 on whether to seize all the party's funds because of past embezzlement of 49 million euros by former leader Umberto Bossi and others.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Di Maio calls ILVA unions Sep 5

Di Maio calls ILVA unions Sep 5

 
'Sleaze on migrants says Padua ex-prefect

'Sleaze on migrants says Padua ex-prefect

 
Breach 3% if needed for country's safety - Giorgetti

Breach 3% if needed for country's safety - Giorgetti

 
Autostrade's claim of fulfillment of duty 'indecent'

Autostrade's claim of fulfillment of duty 'indecent'

 
2 men nabbed for sexual assault

2 men nabbed for sexual assault

 
EU States will decide on stopping time changes - EC

EU States will decide on stopping time changes - EC

 
167 overdose deaths in Italy in 2018, heroin mostly to blame

167 overdose deaths in Italy in 2018, heroin mostly to blame

 
Soccer: Ronaldo left out of squad for Italy game

Soccer: Ronaldo left out of squad for Italy game

 

GDM.TV

Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, arrestato gambiano. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia

Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, un arresto. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia

 
Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:preso scafo con 700 chili di droga

Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:
preso scafo con 700 chili di droga Vd

 
Foggia, in auto 120 chili di hashish:arrestato trafficante marocchino

Foggia, in auto 120 chili di hashish:
arrestato trafficante marocchino

 
Bari, sospensioni e proroghe: cosìla giustizia è a tempo determinato

Bari, sospensioni e proroghe: così
la Giustizia è a tempo determinato

1commento

 
Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti

Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti

 
Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate VD

 
Cerignola, nascondeva armi in un barile per le olive: arrestato

Cerignola, nascondeva armi in un barile per le olive: arrestato

 
Rissa davanti alla mensa dei poveri, ferito un tarantino

Rissa davanti alla mensa dei poveri, ferito un tarantino

 

PHOTONEWS

Salento, lo schianto mortale sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

Salento, lo schianto mortale
sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

 
Foggia, fiamme in appartamento Panico: tre persone intossicate

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento
Panico: tre persone intossicate

 
Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola:
non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

 
Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni di olive e ortaggi

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni

 
A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati FT/VD

 
Scoperta discarica abusiva a San Giorgio, denunciato il proprietario

Scoperta discarica abusiva a San Giorgio, denunciato il proprietario

 
Bari, le note del piano annunciano l'alba sulla riva di Torre Quetta

Bari, le note del piano annunciano l'alba sulla riva di Torre Quetta

 
Bari, vecchio tribunale allagato e senza luce: vergogna quotidiana

Bari, vecchio tribunale allagato
e senza luce: vergogna quotidiana

 

Digital Edition

31.08.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU