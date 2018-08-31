Breach 3% if needed for country's safety - Giorgetti

Trova carta di credito di una pensionata e la usa per prelevare quasi 5000 euro
Digital Edition
Lucca
31 Agosto 2018
Lucca, August 31 - The government may breach the EU's 3% budget deficit-to-GDP ratio if it is "necessary to put the country into safety", Cabinet Secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti said Friday. The government is "absolutely" not happy with how the economy is going, Giorgetti added. "We have the ambition, some would same the temerity, to bring Italy to a rate of growth above 2-3%"," he said. The anti-migrant Euroskeptic League will no longer be able to exist if all its funds are confiscated, Giorgetti said on an upcoming sentence September 5 on whether to seize all the party's funds because of past embezzlement of 49 million euros by former leader Umberto Bossi and others.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, un arresto. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia
Prof pugliese arrestata con droga in Australia: condannata a 10 anni
Palagiustizia Bari, il sottosegretario
gela i pm: «Venerdì tutti fuori da lì»
E Sisto (FI): denuncio il Ministero
Taranto, in arrivo un corso di laurea in Medicina dall’anno accademico 2019
Otranto, lupo ucciso dal treno: la prova della ricomparsa
Monopoli, tradito dalla fidanzata, la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante