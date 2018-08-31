167 overdose deaths in Italy in 2018, heroin mostly to blame

Trova carta di credito di una pensionata e la usa per prelevare quasi 5000 euro
Rome, August 31 - There have been 167 drug overdose deaths in Italy so far this year compared to 195 all last year, the GeOverdose.it site said on the 19th International Overdose Awareness Day Friday. With an average age of 38, they have been 138 men and 29 women, the site said. The majority of the deadly overdoses were caused by heroin, it said. The site is run by the Damage Reduction Group of the Italian Addictions Society.
