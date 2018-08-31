Scholz plays down Italy-EU tensions

Trova carta di credito di una pensionata e la usa per prelevare quasi 5000 euro
Digital Edition
Berlin
31 Agosto 2018
Berlin, August 31 - German Finance Minster Olaf Scholz on Friday urged people not to dramatize tensions between Italy and the EU over migrants and the budget. "Europe is still made up of 28 States," he said. "We mustn't get panicked every time there is a change of government". "I urge calm. I can recall that the president of the Italian republic has clarified that he tasked a government that recognises the euro and the EU."
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Controlli antidroga in Piazza Umberto, un arresto. Identificato senegalese che era stato espulso dall'Italia
Prof pugliese arrestata con droga in Australia: condannata a 10 anni
Palagiustizia Bari, il sottosegretario
gela i pm: «Venerdì tutti fuori da lì»
E Sisto (FI): denuncio il Ministero
Taranto, in arrivo un corso di laurea in Medicina dall’anno accademico 2019
Otranto, lupo ucciso dal treno: la prova della ricomparsa
Monopoli, tradito dalla fidanzata, la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante