EU to recommend scrapping daylight saving time - Juncker

Elisa Salatino
30.08.2018

Prof pugliese arrestata con droga in Australia: condannata a 10 anni

Nel riquadro Ferraresi
30.08.2018

Palagiustizia Bari, il sottosegretario
gela i pm: «Venerdì tutti fuori da lì»
E Sisto (FI): denuncio il Ministero

Taranto, in arrivo un corso di laurea in Medicina dall'anno accademico 2019
29.08.2018

Taranto, in arrivo un corso di laurea in Medicina dall’anno accademico 2019

Otranto, lupo ucciso dal treno: la prova della ricomparsa
29.08.2018

Otranto, lupo ucciso dal treno: la prova della ricomparsa

La fidanzata lo tradisce, lui la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante: arrestato
28.08.2018

Monopoli, tradito dalla fidanzata, la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio
28.08.2018

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola:
non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

Salento, lo schianto mortale sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino
30.08.2018

Salento, lo schianto mortale
sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento Panico: tre persone intossicate
30.08.2018

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento
Panico: tre persone intossicate

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni di olive e ortaggi
27.08.2018

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni

Battiti Live, gran finale a Bari il 29: ecco i vincitori del contest della Gazzetta
24.07.2018

Battiti Live, gran finale a Bari il 29: ecco i vincitori del contest della Gazzetta

Folla alla camera ardente di Aretha Franklin
28.08.2018

Folla alla camera ardente di Aretha Franklin

Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:preso scafo con 700 chili di droga
30.08.2018

Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:
preso scafo con 700 chili di droga Vd

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Foggia, in auto 120 chili di hashish:arrestato trafficante marocchino
30.08.2018

Foggia, in auto 120 chili di hashish:
arrestato trafficante marocchino

Caporalato, fermato 40enne: sfruttava 15 braccianti per raccolta pomodori
29.08.2018

Caporalato, fermato 40enne:
sfruttava 15 braccianti VD

Brussels

EU to recommend scrapping daylight saving time - Juncker

'Summer time will be year-round'

EU to recommend scrapping daylight saving time - Juncker

Brussels, August 31 - The European Commission will recommend that member states scrap daylight saving, where clocks are moved one hour ahead in summer, after a majority of surveyed EU citizens said it should be abolished, Commission President Jean Claude Juncker told German public broadcaster ZDF on Friday. "We carried out a survey, millions responded and believe that in future, summer time should be year-round, and that's what will happen", Juncker said. He added that the Commission was scheduled to decide on the matter later on Friday. "I will recommend to the Commission that, if you ask the citizens, then you have to do what the citizens say", he also said. Juncker said the measure will subsequently need to be approved by member states and the European parliament.

