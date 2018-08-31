Work on church whose roof collapsed probed

Trova carta di credito di una pensionata e la usa per prelevare quasi 5000 euro
Rome
31 Agosto 2018
Rome, August 31 - Rome's archaeological superintendency on Friday started assessing reports of work carried out over the last few decades on a church in the Roman forum whose roof collapsed on Thursday. The experts are looking at all maintenance and other work performed on the San Giuseppe dei Falegnami (St Joseph of the Carpenters) church above the Mamertine Prison. Some work on the roof was carried out in 2014, sources said. At the same time, sources said, superintendency technicians are working to recover moveable works inside the building with the help of fire services.
