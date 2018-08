3 nabbed for raping 2 girls, 17

Milan, August 31 - Three young men were arrested Thursday night in connection with the alleged rape of two 17-year-old girls at Menaggio on Lake Como in early August, judicial sources said. The three are a 22-year-old Italian from the Valtellina, Nicholas Pedrotti, and two foreigners with regular residence permits, police said. A fourth person is wanted, police said. The two alleged victims reported the rape to police, judicial sources said.