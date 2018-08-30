Giovedì 30 Agosto 2018 | 19:26

La fidanzata lo tradisce, lui la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante: arrestato
28.08.2018

Taranto, in arrivo un corso di laurea in Medicina dall’anno accademico 2019
29.08.2018

Otranto, lupo ucciso dal treno: la prova della ricomparsa
29.08.2018

Bari, la nuova via Sparano, più sicura, innovativa e agibile per tutti
29.08.2018

Nel riquadro Ferraresi
30.08.2018

Palagiustizia Bari, il sottosegretario
gela i pm: «Venerdì tutti fuori da lì»
E Sisto (FI): denuncio il Ministero

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio
28.08.2018

Salento, lo schianto mortale sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino
30.08.2018

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni di olive e ortaggi
27.08.2018

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento Panico: tre persone intossicate
30.08.2018

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati
26.08.2018

Folla alla camera ardente di Aretha Franklin
28.08.2018

Caporalato, fermato 40enne: sfruttava 15 braccianti per raccolta pomodori
29.08.2018

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Bari, sospensioni e proroghe: cosìla giustizia è a tempo determinato
28.08.2018

Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:preso scafo con 700 chili di droga
30.08.2018

Rome

Church roof collapses in central Rome

Reports of damage to Mamertine Prison unfounded

Rome, August 30 - A church roof collapsed in central Rome Thursday spurring reports that the underlying ancient Roman Mamertine Prison had been damaged too - reports that proved to be incorrect. The roof collapse has not caused any damage to the prison, Rome Special Superintendent Francesco Prosperetti said. Between the Church of San Giuseppe dei Falegnami and the former jail, he explained, there is the intervening Chapel of the Crucifix. It was the latter that had been damaged, he said. But he said the damage was "negligible". There were weddings slated in the church this weekend, church sources said. They would have been the first since the August break, they said. "We have already alerted the couples," said Rome auxiliary bishop Mons. Daniele Libanori, who lives right next to the church. Hew said the weddings of the mostly Roman couples would now take place in St Mark's Church near Piazza Venezia. Earlier reports said the most famed and infamous prison of ancient Rome had been hit by falling roof fragments. No one was hurt because the church was, as usual, closed at the time of the accident. The vault of San Giuseppe dei Falegnami (St Joseph of the Carpenters), at the Roman forum, caved in. The church is usually closed and only opened for weddings. It was built between the end of the 16th century and the start of the 17th. A fire-service crane has got rid of some remaining hanging parts of the caved-in roof. The wooden beams, which are still standing, are visible through the wreckage. The inside of the church is full of broken beams and rubble, fire services said. Sniffer dogs are going through the wreckage as a precaution, sources said. The church's priest, who was in the building but not the church, is OK. The collapse did not damage the once-infamous Mamertine Prison, Prosperetti said. This contradicted an earlier report from a fire-service official. "Some fragments of the roof," fire service engineer Luigi Liolli said, "hit a part of the altar. "A beam then damaged the Mamertine Prison too", where the pavement gave way, he said. Colosseum Archeological Park Superintendent Alfonsina Russo told ANSA the church was the property of the Vatican's Vicariate of Rome. She said the maintenance "is the competence of the Italian culture ministry, while the underlying Mamertine Prison is the competence of the Colosseum superintendecy". The Mamertine Prison was used to house Rome's defeated enemies, many of whom were executed there. Among those held there were Vercingetorix, leader of the Gauls during the Gallic War, who was executed at Caesar's Triumph in 46 BC; Jugurtha, King of Numidia, who died of starvation there in 104 BC; St Paul; and St. Peter, who was imprisoned there before being crucified, after performing baptisms in a spring at the bottom of the pit.

Man nabbed with 120 kg of hash in garage

2 gay teens beaten in Palermo

5 Georgians nabbed for burglarising Salvini's parents' home

Man 'goes berserk' after arrest for being drunk

Life to be communicated tweets pope

Church roof collapses in central Rome

Demagogues say bridge collapse EU's fault - Macron

Inseguimento al largo di Otranto:preso scafo con 700 chili di droga

Foggia, in auto 120 chili di hashish:arrestato trafficante marocchino

Bari, sospensioni e proroghe: cosìla giustizia è a tempo determinato

Brindisi, intercettato veliero con 73 migranti a bordo: arrestati 3 scafisti

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate

Cerignola, nascondeva armi in un barile per le olive: arrestato

Rissa davanti alla mensa dei poveri, ferito un tarantino

Ferrovie Sud Est, tra ritardi e disservizi: le lamentele degli utenti

Salento, lo schianto mortale sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento Panico: tre persone intossicate

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni di olive e ortaggi

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati

Scoperta discarica abusiva a San Giorgio, denunciato il proprietario

Bari, le note del piano annunciano l'alba sulla riva di Torre Quetta

Bari, vecchio tribunale allagato e senza luce: vergogna quotidiana

30.08.2018

