Weighing Diciotti migrants case by case - CEI (3)

Rome, August 30 - The Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) said Thursday it was weighing some 100 migrants rescued by the coast guard ship Diciotti on a case by case basis. The migrants' reception "is being assessed in these hours case by case, via personal contact we are trying to understand the stories of each of them to offer the best solution," said CEI spokesman father Ivan Maffeis. Maffeis told ANSA some 34 dioceses across Italy had said they were willing to take some of the migrants. The history of the Church is one of welcoming, he said, but "our role is one of substitution with respect to European policy".