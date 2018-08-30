Italy says may leave Sophia if no EU deal

Giovedì 30 Agosto 2018 | 15:47

La fidanzata lo tradisce, lui la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante: arrestato
28.08.2018

Monopoli, tradito dalla fidanzata, la sequestra e prende a martellate l'amante

Taranto, in arrivo un corso di laurea in Medicina dall’anno accademico 2019
29.08.2018

Taranto, in arrivo un corso di laurea in Medicina dall’anno accademico 2019

Otranto, lupo ucciso dal treno: la prova della ricomparsa
29.08.2018

Otranto, lupo ucciso dal treno: la prova della ricomparsa

Bari, la nuova via Sparano, più sicura, innovativa e agibile per tutti
29.08.2018

Bari, ecco la nuova via Sparano: più sicura e agibile per tutti

Miss Italia diffida concorso ospitatoin tenuta Al Bano. «Non ne so nulla»
28.08.2018

Miss Italia diffida concorso ospitato in tenuta Al Bano. «Non ne so nulla»

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola: non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio
28.08.2018

Matrimonio nel nome di San Nicola:
non è in chiesa, ma allo stadio

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni di olive e ortaggi
27.08.2018

Maltempo, grandine a Lido del Sole, devastato campeggio. Distrutte coltivazioni

Salento, lo schianto mortale sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino
30.08.2018

Salento, lo schianto mortale
sulla Giuggiuanello-Minervino

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento Panico: tre persone intossicate
30.08.2018

Foggia, fiamme in appartamento
Panico: tre persone intossicate

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati
26.08.2018

A Melpignano gli scatti più belli della carica dei 150mila tarantolati FT/VD

Folla alla camera ardente di Aretha Franklin
28.08.2018

Folla alla camera ardente di Aretha Franklin

Caporalato, fermato 40enne: sfruttava 15 braccianti per raccolta pomodori
29.08.2018

Caporalato, fermato 40enne:
sfruttava 15 braccianti VD

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Bari, sospensioni e proroghe: cosìla giustizia è a tempo determinato
28.08.2018

Bari, sospensioni e proroghe: così
la Giustizia è a tempo determinato

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate
27.08.2018

Bari, il treno passa ma le sbarre del passaggio a livello restano alzate VD

Rome

Italy says may leave Sophia if no EU deal

'Assessing' participation says Salvini

Italy says may leave Sophia if no EU deal

Rome, August 30 - Italy on Thursday said it might leave the EU anti-human trafficking Sophia mission in the Mediterranean unless there was a deal among EU members to have rescued migrants land at other ports beside Italian ones. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Italy was "assessing" whether to continue the EU's Sophia mission which currently lands all rescued migrants in Italian ports. Defence Minister Elisabetta Trenta voiced disappointment Thursday at drawing a blank on Italy's proposal to change the Sophia mission's landing rules so that other countries besides Italy can take migrants. "I feel disappointed because I've seen that Europe is not here but I'm confident", she said after a defence ministers' meeting. "We will assess what to do" after no agreement was reached on changing Sophia's port of landing rules. "All decisions will be taken with the government and Premier (Giuseppe) Conte", she said when asked whether Italy would leave the mission. Trenta voiced the hope that things might change at an EU foreign ministers' meeting Friday. "I've found open doors, but also closed ones," she said. European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini said "there is no consensus on practical solutions" on the proposed Sophia mission changes. She said she hoped for a concrete result on possibly changing the Sophia mission's landing rules to help Italy in the coming weeks. "I hope for a concrete result in the coming weeks," she said after EU defence ministers failed to agree on the issue. "It is not and will not be am easy exercise but it is a duty, because in these last few years we have proved that the EU can make a difference in the Mediterranean". She said "losing this asset would be a big step backwards for the member States and the whole EU".

