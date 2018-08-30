Farmer nabbed for holding woman in apple crate for 2 weeks

Trova carta di credito di una pensionata e la usa per prelevare quasi 5000 euro
Bolzano
30 Agosto 2018
Bolzano, August 30 - A 53-year-old Bolzano-born farmer was arrested Thursday for holding a 44-year-old Polish woman inside an apple crate in the countryside near Verona for two weeks, judicial sources said. The farmer allegedly put the woman in the container after they had an argument, and brought her food and water while she was inside the crate. Eventually some gardeners heard the moans of the woman, who was nearing the end of her tether, police said. Police came and freed her near the Milan-Venice motorway.
